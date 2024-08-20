Video of Electrocution Incident From Bangladesh Shared With False Communal Angle

[TRIGGER WARNING: VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED]
A video showing several people fallen on the ground is going viral to claim that it shows Hindus who were recently killed by Muslims in Bangladesh.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the viral video and this led us to a longer version of the video which was shared on 7 July 2024 on Facebook.
The caption stated that it shows an electrocution incident that happened during the Rath Yatra in Bogura, Bangladesh.
It further stated that five people also died in this accident.
Taking a cue, we performed a relevant keyword search in Bengali and came across several reports about this incident shared by BSS News, BD News 24, Dhaka Tribune and Kalbela.
These reports carried similar visuals from the location and stated that five people were killed while around 50 were injured by electrocution during a Jagannath Ratha Yatra in Bogura on 7 July 2024.
The reports also mentioned that the incident occurred when the chariot’s metal dome came into contact with a high-voltage overhead wire and caught fire.
Although the deceased were Hindus who participated in the procession, the report did not mention any communal angle involved in this incident.
Bangladeshi reporter Shahed Siddique also confirmed to us that this claim is false and there was no communal angle involved in the real incident.
Conclusion: An old video from Bangladesh showing several people on the ground is being falsely with false communal claims.
