Elections 2024: In the Battle Against Modi, Mahua is Mamata's Strongest Warrior

When Mamata Banerjee rolled out her first official election rally on 31 March, the dominant image that lingered on the mind of many was that of Didi firmly clutching the hands of Mahua Moitra, raising it in the air, and urging thousands who had crammed into a field to see their candidate.

A beaming Moitra was thrust into the spotlight by Banerjee who reaffirmed faith in her and exhorted the assembled crowd to ensure her return to Parliament from where she was unceremoniously and unjustly ousted by the Narendra Modi government.

Speaking to The Quint soon after the Krishnanagar rally, an exuberant and ecstatic Mahua said, “I am very happy at the confidence bestowed upon me by Didi. Mamata Di told me to improve on my last margin and go back to Parliament all guns blazing. I have worked for my constituency and I hope its people will embrace the Trinamool Congress (TMC) again."