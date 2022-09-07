Clip From Lemon Festival in France Shared as 'Ganesh Chaturthi in Holland'
The video is from the Lemon Festival celebrated in France, and not Holland.
A video showing Lord Ganesh's idol made with fruits is going viral on social media platforms with a claim that people from Holland are celebrating Vinayaka Chaturthi by using their harvest of oranges to create an idol of the Hindu God.
Several social media users have shared this post to show the unique ceremony that people follow in Holland to celebrate the festival.
The claim comes amidst the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi across different states of the country to commemorate the Hindu God’s birth.
However, we found that the video is from France and not Holland. The clip is from the 85th edition of Lemon Festival (Fete du Citron), which took place in 2018 and the theme of the festival for that year was 'Bollywood.'
CLAIM
The claim suggests that Holland is called the capital of orange in the world and the people generally use the best part of their harvest to celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi.
WHAT WE FOUND
Using the Google Chrome extension, InVID, we extracted several keyframes and performed a reverse image search. This led us to a clip on Shutterstock, which mentioned that the sculpture is made up of oranges and lemons as part of the famous Lemon Festival hosted in Menton, France. The picture was dated 18 February 2018.
Taking a clue from this, we performed a Google search and found that the theme of the festival in 2018 was Bollywood. The Lemon Festival of France is an international festival, which celebrates the annual production of citrus fruits, and all sculptures are created from lemons and oranges, according to the theme of that particular year.
Further, we came across more images of the festival on Getty Images. The image was from 2018 and was attributed to AFP.
We also found the image uploaded on AFP archives on 20 February 2018. The picture was from France and was taken during the Lemon Festival.
Evidently, a clip from the 2018 Lemon Festival is being shared as people in Holland celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi.
Topics: Fact Check Webqoof Ganesh Chaturthi 2022
