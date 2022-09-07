2011 Pic of Revelry Shared With a Communal Spin Post Pak's Recent Asia Cup Win

An image which shows some people bursting firecrackers and celebrating is being shared with the claim that the image is recent and the celebration happened after India lost a cricket match to Pakistan in the Asia Cup tournament.

It goes on to insinuate that the ones celebrating are from the Muslim community. This comes after the recent match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

The match ended with Pakistan winning with five wickets on 4 September. This was the second time that both these teams were facing each other in the tournament, and both have won one match each.

However, we found that the photo is old and unrelated. The picture is from Hyderabad and shows people celebrating after India had beaten Pakistan in the semi-finals of the 2011 ICC World Cup. The image was originally uploaded on 30 March 2011.