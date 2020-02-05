Old Video of UP Cops Hitting Pregnant Woman Shared Without Context

A 30-second video which shows a woman wailing in pain is being circulated widely on social media with a claim that the pregnant woman was hit by Uttar Pradesh police in her stomach.

The caption in Hindi reads, “बहुत ही निंदनीय और शर्मनाक ईको गार्डेन में दे रहे धरना प्रदर्शन में प्रेग्नेंट महिला अभ्यार्थी के पेट पर योगी सरकार की पुलिस ने मारी लाठी? [Translation: Extremely reprehensible and shameful. UP Police hit a pregnant woman in her stomach with a stick while they were protesting at Eco Garden.]

In the current context with protests happening across the country, the caption fails to mention when this incident happened.