Mood, Emotional State Make You Fall For Online Misinformation 

Instance 1: A person came across a motivating story of Sudha Murty, author, philanthropist and chairperson of Infosys Foundation, selling vegetables in front of a temple once every year. They believed it.

Instance 2: Another person saw a viral video that was shared with a claim that it showed a Hindu father pleading and trying to convince his daughter against marrying a Muslim man, insinuating that it was a matter of ‘Love Jihad’. They felt angry and believed it.

Even though both the incidents are examples of misinformation, they were widely shared by thousands of social media users.