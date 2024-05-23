Altered Video of Rahul Gandhi Showing his Support to BJP & RSS Goes Viral

A video showing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressing his support and appealing people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is going viral on social media.
How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on some of the keyframes of the video on Google and this led us to the original video posted by Gandhi on his official YouTube channel.
This was shared on 25 April 2024 and the title appealed the viewers to vote for Congress.
In this original and unedited version, Gandhi asks people to support Congress and also speaks against BJP and RSS.
He says in Hindi, "Namaskar, I am Rahul Gandhi. This election is crucial for saving our democracy and upholding the Constitution. On one side, the RSS and BJP are attempting to undermine the Constitution and our public systems while on the other side, we have the Congress and the INDIA Alliance is striving to protect these values. We started a journey on foot from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, covering 4,000 kilometers, and also from Manipur to Maharashtra. Through these interactions, we crafted a revolutionary manifesto based on your concerns. Congress party has just made it, but it is your voice. It promises five key guarantees. While Modi ji has created 20-25 billionaires, Congress aims to empower millions of women and youth and makes them millionaires. We pledge a guaranteed MSP to farmers, while also waiving off their loans and workers will receive a minimum wage of Rs 4,000. This manifesto is designed to transform the nation, a revolutionary manifesto. Support Congress, save the Constitution, and press the hand button.”
Conclusion: An edited and clipped video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared to claim that he showed his support to BJP and RSS.
