From Disinformation to Legal Battles: Amit Malviya's Tenure as BJP IT Cell Head

While on one side, under Malviya's leadership, the BJP's IT cell expanded massively, Malviya's stint was marked by controversies and accusations of spreading mis and disinformation.

A report by The Washington Post stated the network involved around 1.5 lakh social media workers disseminating content, often via WhatsApp groups. The IT cell under his tenure was credited by some as playing a significant part in the BJP's landslide victory in the 2014 general election. He also served as the party's co-in-charge for West Bengal.