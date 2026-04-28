Clip of TMC's Byron Biswas Talking About Candidates Shared With Misleading Claim

What is the claim?: The video is being shared with the claim that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate from Sagardighi, Byron Biswas, openly accepted defeat and named other sitting MLAs who are also set to lose. According to the claim, he also acknowledged that the central forces ensured a fair election.

In the 28-second clip shared by social media users, he said, "“I am losing in my constituency. Zakir Saheb is losing in Jangipur. Nur Alam is losing in Samserganj. Our Amirul is losing in Farakka… Please forgive me for my mistakes. “

Who shared it?: The official X account of BJP's West Bengal wing shared this claim.