Govt ‘Asks’ Twitter To Remove ‘Manipulated’ Tag on Toolkit Posts

The Government of India has made "strong" communication to Twitter, objecting to the use of the 'manipulated media' tags on certain tweets by Indian politicians, and asked the social media company to remove them "in the interests of fairness and equity", sources in the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) were cited as saying by news agency ANI on Friday, 21 May.

The tweets pertain to the 'toolkit' created to "derail the government's efforts against COVID-19", they said.