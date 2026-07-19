Post Sharing Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Report Is Not Related to His Detention

Amit Malviya, the national convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party's IT cell, shared a post on , claiming to show Sonam Wangchuk's health report shortly after the activist was forcefully taken to the hospital amid his hunger strike.
The post is captioned, "Sonam Wangchuk’s preliminary medical report is now in the public domain. Importantly, it records that the medical examination was conducted with his own consent."
How did we find out?: The image that Malviya shared clearly shows that it was dated 13 July 2026 and was admitted to Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital.
However, the Delhi Police carried Wangchuk away from Jantar Mantar on 18 July.
According the his partner Gitanjali Angmo's post shared shortly after the incident, Wangchuk was admitted to Safdarjung hospital, and not RML.
We conducted a keyword search about his detention and could not find any credible sources sharing his health report on 18 July.
However, we found news reports from that reported on Wangchuk's health condition on day 16 of his hunger strike.
Deccan Chronicle reported that he had lost a little over eight kilograms since his indefinite hunger strike began and his blood glucose level had dropped to 67 milligrams per deciliter.
The Telegraph also reported that he's continuing the indefinite hunger strike and shared the same medical values as the health report.
There was no mention of Wangchuk voluntarily undergoing a medical examination at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital in either of those posts.
The Quint reached out to the Cockroach Janta Party — which spearheaded to protest — whose spokesperson, Saurav Das, confirmed that the image showed an older health report from 13 July.
Details from Safdarjang Hospital: News agency ANI posted a health bulletin issued by Dr Charu Bamba, the Medical Superintendent at Safdarjung Hospital, which states that Wangchuck was received and admitted at Safdarjung Hospital at 7.40 am on .
Conclusion: The health report that Malviya shared predates Wangchuk's forceful admission and was not issued on 18 July.
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