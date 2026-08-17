Smriti Irani, Vasundhara Raje Get Big Roles in BJP Reshuffle, Amit Malviya Out

According to The Hindu, the reshuffle brings Vasundhara Raje Scindia, D Purandeshwari, and Manpreet Singh Badal into vice-president roles, while former Union Minister Smriti Irani and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb join as national general secretaries.

The party also named Shivprakash and Saudan Singh as national joint general secretaries (organisation), and Sandeep Pathak, a recent entrant from AAP, as one of the national secretaries.