Fact-Check: Image of Nirmala Sitharaman Buying Onions is Photoshopped

A photograph of Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, which shows her buying onions, was shared by the official Twitter handle of Maharashtra Congress Sevadal.

The photograph was shared to mock Sitharaman for her December 2019 comments. While replying to a question over surging prices of onions, she said that she doesn't eat onion or garlic as she comes from a family where both food items are not a part of their diet.

However, we found that the image is photoshopped. Her photograph was taken from a video posted on the official Twitter account of the Office of Nirmala Sitharaman and was later altered to add onions.