Doctored Screenshots Claim China’s Coronavirus Deaths Over 24,000

At 1,54,023, the confirmed cases in China was more than 10 times the government’s number — 14,380, according to a report by CNN on 1 February. The CNN report also placed the death toll on 1 February at 304, far far lower than the huge 24,589.

According to The New York Times, the death toll in China due to the novel coronavirus as of 7 February is over 600.

According to Taiwan News, an English language media outlet, the number of suspected cases at 79,808, was four times the official figure on 1 February.

Locals reports claim these numbers were purportedly seen on the website for a short while before it reverted to the official numbers. The Quint can neither confirm nor deny this claim.

Screenshots reflecting this massive death toll were widely shared on the internet without verification, prompting netizens to panic and also wonder whether Tencent had accidentally leaked real data of the effect of coronavirus.

Twitter was abuzz with people wondering about the veracity of the numbers allegedly released by Tencent and many were concerned that the Chinese government had been grossly under-reporting the actual numbers.