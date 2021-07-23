2016 Photo From Bangladesh of Bakra Eid Shared as From India
The image is from 2016 when rainwater mixed with the blood of slaughtered animals during Bakra Eid in Dhaka.
An image showing roads clogged with 'blood water' following the celebration of Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, is being circulated on social media claiming that it is from India.
However, we found that the image is from Dhaka, Bangladesh and it dates back to 2016 when the roads turned red after blood from slaughtered animals on Bakra Eid mixed with rainwater, following heavy rains.
CLAIM
The claim shared along with the photo, originally in Hindi, goes on to question the killing of animals and says that 'we are inviting several natural calamities, as the slaughter of animals is causing disbalance in nature's ecosystem'.
The claim further questions the silence of the media and animal rights NGO People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) for their silence on this.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
Upon a reverse image search on Google, we found the image in an article in Buzzfeed with the title 'Striking images show Dhaka’s streets flooded with blood after Eid animal sacrifice and rains', published on 14 September 2016.
We also found the image on Dhaka Tribune, an English daily based out of Bangladesh, with the headline as 'Rivers of blood in Dhaka', published on 13 September 2016.
Next, we also looked for the incident in other news reports. The Guardian reported that the holy festival of Eid al-Adha, where animal sacrifices are made, combined with rain formed rivers of blood in Dhaka in September 2016.
BBC also reported about it, saying that about 100,000 cows and goats were sacrificed in Dhaka that year, mainly on the streets or at underground car parks of residential places.
Further, we looked for videos on YouTube of the incident using relevant keywords and found it published by RT on 15 September 2016.
Clearly, a picture from Bangladesh from 2016 is being circulated as from India during the celebration of Bakra Eid.
