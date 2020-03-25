No, Image Of Cop Punishing Lockdown Violators is Not From India

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown to fight coronavirus, a barrage of misinformation around the virus has hit social media.

In one such case, an image of a cop punishing people is being circulated with a claim that it is from Assam where a policeman was punishing lockdown violators. “Police Punishing in highway Roaming freely in Assam Bandh. Punishing ... Disobeying Lockdown. of CORONA-VIRUS (sic),” the claim read.