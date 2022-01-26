UP's Republic Day Tableau Features Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Government Schemes
The tableau led with products from each district, such as traditional crafts and hand-weaved items.
Uttar Pradesh's tableau at the Rajpath Republic Day parade showcased the Kashi Vishwanath Dham and depicted the schemes implemented by the state government.
The state's tableau highlighted the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to emphasise how it had helped in the areas of skill development and employment. The scheme aims at adopting the ODOP approach to reap benefits of scale in terms of procurement of inputs, availing common services, and marketing of products.
The tableau led with products from each district, such as traditional crafts, hand-weaved items, and other handicrafts.
The Kashi Vishwanath Dham and its history were crucial aspects of the UP tableau. At the centre of the tableau was a model of the temple and its three gateways.
At the annual Republic Day procession, tableaux from 12 states and 9 Union Ministries were displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force was performed.
The parade was held on the newly developed Central Vista avenue.
The tableaux from the other states:
The tableau of Punjab highlighted the state's contribution to the nation's fight for independence.
Jammu and Kashmir's tableau featured its recent development projects.
The theme of the Karnataka tableau was, 'The cradle of Traditional Handicrafts'.
The Anglo-Abor (Adi) Wars, based on the resistance of the tribal people of Arunachal Pradesh, was depicted in the state's tableau.
The Gujarat tableau's theme was, "Gujarat ke Adivasi Krantiveer". It was based on a massacre that took place in Sabarkantha district, where Britishers shot at and killed 1,200 tribals during the freedom struggle led by Motilal Tejawat.
The Haryana tableau was based on the theme of sports. It highlighted Haryana's recent achievements in the field.
The Goa tableau showcased its history. Fort Aguada was depicted in the tableau.
The Meghalaya tableau shows a woman weaving a bamboo basket, and the several bamboo and cane products of the state.
(With inputs from PTI.)
