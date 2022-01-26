Republic Day: Army Regiments March Down Rajpath; Parade to See 75-Plane Flypast
Catch all the live updates from India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations.
As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 26 January, is attending the iconic Republic Day parade which has begun at Rajpath.
At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.
The parade is being held on the new, developing Central Vista for the first time, and will follow COVID-appropriate protocols.
Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950
For a second year in a row, no foreign dignitary will be present at the parade
Attendees are required to carry their double vaccination certificates and children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attend the parade
The Indian Army showcased how its uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades, at this year's Republic Day parade
10:28 AM, 26 JanRepublic Day Parade Begins With National Anthem
10:24 AM, 26 JanPM Modi Lays Wreath At National War Memorial
09:28 AM, 26 JanRepublic Day Parade Time Table: Sequence of Events
08:57 AM, 26 JanRepublic Day Route: Parade to March From Vijay Chowk to India Gate, Traffic Advisory Issued
08:22 AM, 26 JanPM Modi Extends Republic Day Wishes