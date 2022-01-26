ADVERTISEMENT
Republic Day: Army Regiments March Down Rajpath; Parade to See 75-Plane Flypast

Catch all the live updates from India’s 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 26 January, is attending the iconic Republic Day parade which has begun at Rajpath.

At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.

The parade is being held on the new, developing Central Vista for the first time, and will follow COVID-appropriate protocols.

Snapshot

  • Republic Day is celebrated every year on 26 January, to mark the adoption of the Indian Constitution, which originally came into effect on 26 January 1950

  • For a second year in a row, no foreign dignitary will be present at the parade

  • Attendees are required to carry their double vaccination certificates and children below 15 years of age are not allowed to attend the parade

  • The Indian Army showcased how its uniforms and rifles have evolved over the decades, at this year's Republic Day parade

10:58 AM , 26 Jan

IAF Contingent Passes by the Saluting Dais

10:50 AM , 26 Jan

In Photos: Military Regiments March Down Rajpath

10:44 AM , 26 Jan

President Salutes Military Contingents as They Pass By

10:38 AM , 26 Jan

Tank PT-76 Marches Down Rajpath

