Republic Day: Army Regiments March Down Rajpath; Parade to See 75-Plane Flypast

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, 26 January, is attending the iconic Republic Day parade which has begun at Rajpath.

At the annual procession that highlights India's cultural and military richness, tableaux of 12 states and 9 Union ministries will be displayed, and a grand 75-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force will also be performed.

The parade is being held on the new, developing Central Vista for the first time, and will follow COVID-appropriate protocols.