Punjab Govt Buys Goindwal Thermal Power Plant for Rs 1,080 Crore

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Monday, 1 January, that the state has acquired the Goindwal thermal power plant, which used to be owned by GVK Power, for a price of Rs 1,080 crore.

CM Mann said that the purchase is expected to reduce the overall tariff by over Rs 1 per unit, resulting in savings of Rs 300–350 crore on power purchases.

The chief minister said that the state government was purchasing private power plants for the first time, and that it was a departure from the previous practice of selling assets to preferred individuals at a 'throw away' price.