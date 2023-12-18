CM Bhagwant Mann, Arvind Kejriwal Announce Grants of Rs 1,125 Crore in Punjab

"None of the previous governments had ever given Rs 1,125 crore to Bathinda for its development. Similar packages were given to Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur districts by the Mann government for their comprehensive development, and now Bathinda has been chosen," said Kejriwal while addressing the gathering.

Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal also said that these funds would be used for modern schools, hospitals, and other facilities. He further called on the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress leadership to list any development work that they have done in the past 75 years. "Contrary to this, Mann has taken several pro-people initiatives in the past more than 18 months of his tenure," said Kejriwal.