'Yoga Camp in Guwahati': Shiv Sena Mouthpiece Slams BJP in Scathing Editorial

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a scathing editorial on Saturday, 25 June, saying that the Radisson Blu hotel in Assam’s Guwahati has become the venue of a "yoga camp."

Blu is where currently nearly 40 Maharashtra MLAs are staying, amidst the ongoing political deadlock in the state.

The editorial says in Hindi that the "leader of the yoga camp" – referring to rebel leader Eknath Shinde – claims that the BJP "taught a lesson to Pakistan."