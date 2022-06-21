Shiv Sena Turmoil: How BJP Victory in MLC Polls Spelt Trouble for MVA Alliance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, 20 June, won 5 out of 10 seats in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) elections, triggering fears of cross-voting within the ruling Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance.

Soon afterward, Shiv Sena MLA and a close confidante of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Eknath Shinde, gathered at least 30 Shiv Sena MLAs in a resort in Gujarat's Surat, jeopardising the future of the MVA government in the state.

We look at how the MLC elections were a warning to the Shiv Sena about the rebellion brewing within the party, as the BJP needed 17-18 votes to win its fifth seat, which they somehow managed to attain and emerged victorious.