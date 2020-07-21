ShahidDibas: How Did TMC Do In Its First Mega Digital Event?

Over the years, the Shahid Diwas rally has grown from a tiny crowd of a few thousands to ones that have drawn tens of lakhs of party workers to Kolkata's Dharmatala every year. The growth and significance of the rally can be seen as directly proportional to Mamata's popularity.

As Mamata Banerjee took the dais at her residence in Kalighat to address this year's "virtual rally", therefore, she began by stating how "pained" she was at not being able to hold the annual fiesta this year.

Through the speech Mamata trained her guns on the BJP and the central government. But before we get to that, lets take a look at how Trinamool fared in its first mega digital event in terms of social media numbers.