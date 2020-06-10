West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday, 10 June, said she never called the 'Shramik' special trains 'Corona Express', a day after Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah said she had "insulted migrant workers" by using the label."I never called the trains 'Corona Express', it was the public who called it that. I said what the people are saying," Banerjee was quoted as saying on Wednesday.Slamming the Centre, she said the crisis of migrant labourers in the country was because of an unplanned lockdown."... In Bengal, we have taken care of all migrant workers. 11 lakh migrant labourers have returned to the state already. Thirty thousand are yet to come," she reportedly said.On Tuesday, Amit Shah, during a virtual 'Jan Samvad Rally', slammed the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, saying it was completely apathetic towards migrant workers who were in dire crisis during the COVID-19 lockdown.“‘Didi’ has insulted these migrant workers by calling ‘shramik’ special trains ‘Corona Express'. Now, these migrant workers will ensure the exit of Trinamool Congress from the seat of power in Bengal," Shah was quoted by IANS as saying.Why Amit Shah & Tushar Mehta ‘Differ’ On Issue Of Migrant Crisis We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.