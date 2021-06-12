Why Mukul Roy’s Return to TMC is a Win for Dilip Ghosh & Abhishek

While Mukul was the first TMC bigwig to go to the BJP, his departure has been differentiated from the mass exodus of TMC leaders right before the election.

After Roy joined in 2017, the BJP in Bengal made considerable gains in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but soon after, reports of his falling out with the saffron brigade came to the surface.

In July 2020, The Quint had reported that Roy was in touch with several top leaders of the TMC and was negotiating terms for a comeback. We'd also reported at the time that his joining was stalled mostly due to Abhishek's resistance. That apart, Roy had also managed to leverage these talks with the TMC to gain a position as the BJP's national vice president.

However, soon after, the BJP set its eyes on the party's next possible star acquisition from the BJP - Suvendu Adhikari.

Adhikari, also a tall TMC leader and minister earlier, joined the BJP in 2020 and soon became the blue-eyed boy of the party's high command.

Interestingly, Suvendu's main beef with the TMC was also the power being accorded to Abhishek Banerjee in party affairs.

After Suvendu, who defeated Mamata Banerjee from Nandigram in the just concluded West Bengal Assembly elections, was made Leader of Opposition in the assembly, it seemed like the last straw for Roy in the BJP.

While Roy always argued in the TMC that Abhishek was a junior party member and had less experience, sources say that Roy was upset to see Adhikari, also a junior, claim the spotlight in the BJP.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Banerjee, who was a crucial part of the negotiations between Roy, his son Subhrangshu and the TMC for over a year now, was also the TMC leader who first showed Roy the olive branch.

Banerjee paid a visit to the hospital to see Roy's ailing wife last month, after which the latter received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself. But many were quick to point out that the first political visit came from the TMC.

Roy joins the TMC just days after Abhishek was promoted as the party's national general secretary - a position Roy once held. Banerjee has also won praise for being one of Mamata's main players in the assembly elections, coordinating the campaign with political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC).

If Roy left the TMC because he was worried about Abhishek's power in the party, he has returned at a time when the latter is more powerful in the party than he's ever been.