Bengal: TMC Minister Critical After Bomb Attack In Murshidabad
Minister Jakir Hossain was attacked with crude bombs and is heavily injured on his foot.
West Bengal Minister from the Trinamool Congress, Jakir Hossain, and those with him were attacked with crude bombs at Nimtita railway station in the Murshidabad district of the state on the night of 17 Februrary.
Unidentified people lobbed crude bombs at the the Minister and his entourage when he was on his way to board a train to Kolkata.
Hossain, a minister of state for Labour, was rushed to a sub-divisional hospital in Jangipur, after which he was referred to Murshidabad College and Hospital, but he's being taken to Kolkata, say local sources.
His condition is said to be critical, and he has suffered injuries on his foot.
A total of 38 people have been injured in the accident. Others, apart from Hossain, have been admitted to the Murshidabad College and Hospital.
Local sources say that Hossain may have been targetted for his opposition to rampant cow smuggling in the district.
Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, condemned the attack on Twitter.
"Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy. Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law", Dhankhar tweeted.
Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal tweeted about the incident too.
"I condemn the attack on Jakir Hosaain. The perpetrators must be arrested and punished. He is one-of-a-kind in the Trinamool. He worked hard and used his intelligence to become a successful industrialist, a friend of the people. He won and became a legislator on the back of his own popularity", said Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.
Chowdhury also pointed towards the fact that the attack may have been orchestrated by the Trinamool.
"The Trinamool doesn't like politics of honesty. He was honest that's why he was attacked. Jakir is the "Prahlad" in the demon world of the Trinamool", Chowdhury wrote in a Facebook post.
West Bengal is set to go to polls in April-May this year, in what looks to be a contest between the ruling Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
