Bengal: TMC Minister Critical After Bomb Attack In Murshidabad

Hossain, a minister of state for Labour, was rushed to a sub-divisional hospital in Jangipur, after which he was referred to Murshidabad College and Hospital, but he's being taken to Kolkata, say local sources.

His condition is said to be critical, and he has suffered injuries on his foot.

A total of 38 people have been injured in the accident. Others, apart from Hossain, have been admitted to the Murshidabad College and Hospital.

Local sources say that Hossain may have been targetted for his opposition to rampant cow smuggling in the district.

Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar, condemned the attack on Twitter.

"Attack on WB Minister Jakir Hossain at Nimtita railway station, Murshidabad, reprehensible. Concerned at increasing rise in violence that has no place in democracy. Time @WBPolice @HomeBengal administration @MamataOfficial to act fast as per law", Dhankhar tweeted.

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Piyush Goyal tweeted about the incident too.