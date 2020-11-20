In The Suvendu Story, Picture Abhi Baaki Hai

"In all the posts I hold, I have been elected, not selected or nominated", said Suvendu at the rally, adding that there are certain things he cannot say while he's still an active member of a political party.

On 10 November, Suvendu Adhikari held a similar "independent" rally in Nandigram on the occasion of Nandigram Dibas, an annual commemoration by the Trinamool to pay homage to the 14 civilians killed in police firing during the protests against the Left government in 2007.

"I have neither arrived here by parachute nor come up by an elevator. I have reached here by climbing the stairs, step by step by step", in an evident swipe against Mamata Banerjee's nephew, and presently Trinamool's man no. 2, Abhishek Banerjee.

Suvendu wasn't lying about truly moving up the political ladder. Son of a Congressman, Shishir Adhikari, who has been with Mamata since she started the Trinamool, Suvendu started as a municipal councillor before being elected MLA from Dakshin Kanthi in East Midnapore in 2006.

In 2007, he was instrumental in the Nandigram anti-land acquisition protests, which ultimately was one of the key reasons for the downfall of the Left government in 2011.

Suvendu then went on to win the Lok Sabha elections from the Tamluk constituency in 2009, and was subsequently made in-charge of the Maoist riddle Jangalmahal area, then a CPI(M) bastion.

In 2011, when Mamata Banerjee beat the Left with a resounding margin, "Pahar hasche, Jangalmahal hasche" (Hills are smiling, Jangalmahal is smiling) became a Trinamool war cry. Clearly, Suvendu has delivered.

Thereafter he also made significant inroads for the Trinamool in Malda and Murshidabad, increasing his clout and importance in the party.

However, tensions started simmering when Abhishek replaced Suvendu as the Trinamool Youth Wing President in 2015.

That notwithstanding, though, he was made minister after being elected from Nandigram in 2016, and was still known as one of Mamata's top lieutenants. His relationship with Abhishek, who was slowly being inducted to the top wrungs of the party, remained testy.

In 2018, before Lok Sabha, Mamata gave additional responsibility to the Young Turks of the party, Abhishek and Suvendu included.

After the elections, and the BJP winning 18 seats, both had their wings clipped by Mamata.