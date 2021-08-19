Some People Shamelessly Supporting Taliban: UP CM Yogi Adityanath in Assembly

Referring to the Opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday, 19 August, that some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban and they should be exposed.

"Some people are shamelessly supporting the Taliban. And then they talk about women welfare. These people should be exposed," Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI in the UP state Assembly on Thursday.

The CM's remarks come a day after a Samajwadi Party MP, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, was booked for sedition for his purported statement on the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan. Later, he denied making any such statement.

Based on a complaint lodged by Uttar Pradesh's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Regional Vice-President Rajesh Singhal on 17 August, a case had been registered. The charges against the MP had been framed under sections 124A (Sedition), 153A (Promoting enmity between groups) and 295A (outraging religious feelings).