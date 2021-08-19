Afghanistan Too Big For Pak to Swallow, Taliban to Rule: 'Caretaker' Prez Saleh
Amrullah Saleh had declared himself as the 'caretaker President' of Afghanistan on 17 August.
Afghanistan leader and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself the 'caretaker President' of the country after Ashraf Ghani fled, took to Twitter on Thursday, 19 August, to say, "Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern."
Saleh's comments come just two days after he declared that he will not surrender to a Taliban rule under any circumstance.
"Nations must respect the rule of law , not violence. Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern. Don't let your histories have a chapter on humiliation and bowing to terror groups (sic)," he tweeted.
'Won't Bow to the Taliban'
Afghanistan's First Vice President Amrullah Saleh had declared himself as the "legitimate caretaker President" on Tuesday, 17 August, two days after Ghani fled the country following Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
Refuting reports of him having fled the country along with Ghani, Saleh had tweeted on Tuesday saying: "In my soil. With the people. For a cause and purpose. With solid belief in righteousness. Opposing Pak backed oppression and brutal dictatorship is our legitimacy (sic)."
He had further said that it is futile to argue with Biden over plunging the country in turmoil. "I will never, ever and under no circumstances bow to the Taliban terrorists. I will never betray the soul and legacy of my hero Ahmad Shah Massoud, the commander, the legend and the guide. I won't dis-appoint millions who listened to me. I will never be under one ceiling with Taliban. NEVER (sic)," he had said.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.