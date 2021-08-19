Afghanistan Too Big For Pak to Swallow, Taliban to Rule: 'Caretaker' Prez Saleh

Afghanistan leader and former Vice President Amrullah Saleh, who has declared himself the 'caretaker President' of the country after Ashraf Ghani fled, took to Twitter on Thursday, 19 August, to say, "Afghanistan is too big for Pakistan to swallow and too big for Talibs to govern."

Saleh's comments come just two days after he declared that he will not surrender to a Taliban rule under any circumstance.