UP Polls to See BJP vs BJP? Faultlines Emerge On the Eve of Ticket Distribution

Will the BJP's bungling of the Maurya exodus be its Achilles heel in the upcoming assembly polls?

As per sources, another minister in the UP government, belonging to the Brahmin community, is likely to defect along with his coterie of MLAs on 14 January, the day the BJP is likely to announce its first list of candidates.

"We may still win the election but the handling of Swami Prasad Maurya's quitting the party has been less than ideal," says a BJP leader requesting anonymity. "Nobody is that big a fool that they do not understand the significance of timing of the arrest warrant against him in an old case."

According to sources in the party, around 50 MLAs are likely to exit, most belonging to the OBC groups. "We have 300+ MLAs, such a churning is factored-in because there is always some dissatisfaction when it comes to candidate selection" another BJP politician weighs in.