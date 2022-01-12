What Are the Political Implications of Swami Prasad Maurya's Exit from the BJP?

In a major and unexpected jolt to the Bhartiya Janta Party, Swami Prasad Maurya resigned from his post as Uttar Pradesh cabinet minister and is likely to jump ship to the BJP’s main rival in the state – the Samajwadi Party.

And the party was further left stunned after three of its lawmakers – Tilhar MLA Roshan Lal Verma, Bilhaur MLA Bhagwati Prasad Sagar, and Tindwari MLA Brajesh Kumar Prajapati – waved goodbye to the saffron party and followed Maurya out of the door.

In his resignation letter, posted on Twitter, Maurya wrote that “despite a divergent ideology, I worked with dedication in the Yogi Adityanath cabinet".

And the reason we are talking about Maurya’s resignation in today’s episode is that while he may not be a prominent leader in the same lines as a Yogi Adityanath or Akhilesh Yadav, he is an important OBC leader.