Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai said on Friday, 18 August, that Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi.

Rai also said that if Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra decides to contest against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi, the party and its cadres would ensure her victory.

"Rahul Gandhi will contest from Amethi. Priyanka ji can contest from Varanasi if she wishes to do so," Rai said while speaking to the press.

The backdrop: Gandhi had lost from Amethi, considered to be a Congress bastion, in the 2019 general elections to Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Smriti Irani by a margin of around 55,000 votes.