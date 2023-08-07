Rahul Gandhi Returns to Lok Sabha: A Deeper Look at SC Verdict, Its Implications

Except for the admonition to the petitioner by this Court in a contempt proceeding, no other reason has been granted by the learned trial judge while imposing the maximum sentence of two years.

It is to be noted that it is only on account of the maximum sentence of two years imposed by the learned trial judge that the provisions of Section 8(3) of the Representation of Peoples Act came into play. Had the sentence been a day lesser, then the provisions would not have been attracted.

Particularly when the offence was non-cognizable, bailable, and compoundable, the least which was expected from the learned trial judge was to give reasons for imposing the maximum punishment. Though the learned appellate court and the High Court have spent voluminous pages in rejecting the applications, these aspects are not seen (to be) considered".

A matter which should have been sorted out in the courts below was escalated all the way to the Supreme Court, which by staying the disqualification, gave Gandhi a respite.