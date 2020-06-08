After being highly praised for his incredible initiative to send migrants in Maharashtra back home to various states, actor Sonu Sood found himself in the midst of a controversy on Saturday, 6 June. After which he met Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and state minister Aditya Thackeray at their residence in Matoshree on Sunday.This was day after Sena leader Sanjay Raut criticised Sood by alleging that his generosity was a move to show the Maharashtra government in poor light.What Did Sanjay Raut Write?In his weekly column ‘Rokhthok’ in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana, Raut hinted that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in Opposition in the state, was behind Sonu Sood’s initiative to send migrants home. In his article, Raut wrote, "Sood is an actor whose profession is to deliver dialogues scripted by someone else and make a living out of it. There are many people like Sood who would promote any political party if paid well," reported NDTV.The article reportedly also stated that the Maharashtra government had formed a separate cell to send out migrant workers to their native places but there was a campaign deliberately organised with Sonu Sood as the face. He added that a huge political machinery was on the job from behind the scenes that was creating the impression that the government was doing nothing but Sood was.The Sena leader reportedly wrote, “What machinery did he (Sonu Sood) have (at his service) to send thousands of workers to their homes? The one who was behind this is Shankar Pawar. He is the chief of Rashtriya Banjara Sewa Sangh but he is merely a face.”Raut also implied that Sonu Sood had political aspirations.Sonu Sood Funds Another Chartered Flight, This Time to DehradunSonu Sood Meets CM UddhavA day after the controversial article was published in Saamana, Sood reportedly reached out to CM Uddhav Thackeray and went to Matoshree. Tweeting out a picture of the meeting, Aditya Thackeray wrote, “This evening @SonuSood met up with @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji along with Minister @AslamShaikh_MLA ji and me. Better Together, Stronger Together to assist as many people through as many people. Good to have met a good soul to work for the people together (sic).”Reacting to Aditya Thackeray’s message, the actor responded saying, “Was a pleasure. Thank you for all the support offered to help my migrant brothers reunite with their families.”Mocking Sood’s visit to the CM, Raut tweeted in Marathi, “In the end, Sonu Sood has found the address of Maharashtra’s Chief Minister. He Has reached Matoshree. Jai Maharashtra (sic).”Sonu Sood at it Again, Sends 200 Idli Vendors Back to Tamil Nadu Sanjay Raut Criticised for His RemarksBJP leader Ram Kadam hit out at Sanjay Raut, stating that the government’s failure on various fronts must be accepted.Others on social media also criticised Raut over his comments.Sonu Sood has received massive praise from all quarters over the last two months as he has organised many buses for stranded migrants and at least two flights to various destinations across the country.Get Migrants Home in 15 Days, Says SC; Reserves Order for 9 June We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.