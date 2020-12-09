Tripura CM Biplab Deb to Ask for Public Verdict on Continuing Term

He added, "At a public meeting here on December 13, I would take the advice and guidance of the people whether I should continue as the Chief Minister of Tripura or should I leave the post. I never thought of becoming the Chief Minister of Tripura. I urge the 37 lakh people of Tripura to come to the public gathering on Sunday (December 13) to advise me whether I should remain in the post of CM.

"What some four people say against me does not matter. I want to hear and take the people's verdict and the people's decision would be placed before the high command (for the next course of action)."

Deb said that after the BJP-IPFT (Indigenous People's Front of Tripura) alliance government came to power in March 2018, Tripura progressed a lot in various sectors, including MGNREGA, health, education, infrastructure and agriculture besides economy.