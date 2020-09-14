Tripura Journalist Thrashed Over FB Post Against CM Biplab Deb

A journalist with a Bengali daily in Tripura was thrashed by unknown people on Saturday, 12 September, allegedly for criticising Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb.

Biswas has recently recovered from coronavirus, which he contracted while on duty. Soon after his discharge from the hospital, he made a video criticising Tripura chief minister for allegedly threatening the journalists.

On Friday, 11 September, Deb criticised the media for publishing stories of alleged mismanagement of the coronavirus crisis by the BJP government, reported NDTV, stating he would not "forgive" the media for their "confused" reportage.

In response, Biswas in a Facebook post said, “I would like to warn the chief minister that he should not try to threaten the media. Today I am posting this. There will be many others in future”.