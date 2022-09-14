'Tremendous Restraint in Face of Provocation': TMC on BJP-Police Kolkata Clashes
This came in the background of the violence that unfolded in Kolkata and Howrah on Tuesday.
Trinamool Congress's Sougata Roy on Tuesday, 13 September, decried the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for accusing TMC chief Mamata Banerjee of running a 'dictatorship' in West Bengal, and said that the Bengal police have shown "tremendous restraint" in face of "extreme provocation."
The Trinamool MP said, "Where did Mamata Banerjee show dictatorship? The programme (BJP rally) has been continuing since noon. The police have not fired on anybody."
This came in the background of the violence that unfolded in Kolkata and Howrah on Tuesday as BJP leaders and workers took to the streets to protest against the West Bengal government's alleged corruption.
Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, MP Locket Chatterjee, and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained and whisked away in a prison van, and later released.
Following the chaos, Adhikari accused Banerjee of being a dictator.
What Did Suvendu Adhikari Say?
The TMC turncoat censured Banerjee saying, "Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee does not have the support of her people and so she is enforcing dictatorship, similar to North Korea, in Bengal. The police will have to pay for what it is doing. The BJP is coming," the leader said ahead of BJP's protest march.
He later took to Twitter to say:
What Happened on Tuesday?
Earlier on Tuesday, fifty-six police personnel were injured in Kolkata and Howrah during the BJP's attempt to visit Santragachi during the party's march to the state secretariat ‘Nabanna.'
Purported BJP workers also resorted to stone-pelting in Howrah's Santraganchi, and visuals of torched police vehicles flooded the internet.
TMC workers took to social media to speak of 'BJP's hooliganism' by the evening.
"Today, not just Bengal but the nation saw a glimpse of what BJP hooligans are capable of doing to our City of Joy."
Official sources confirmed that a total of 139 people were arrested, and six cases were registered. 56 police personnel have been injured, among which two have sustained severe injuries.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and india
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.