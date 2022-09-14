'Tremendous Restraint in Face of Provocation': TMC on BJP-Police Kolkata Clashes

This came in the background of the violence that unfolded in Kolkata and Howrah on Tuesday as BJP leaders and workers took to the streets to protest against the West Bengal government's alleged corruption.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, MP Locket Chatterjee, and party leader Rahul Sinha were detained and whisked away in a prison van, and later released.

Following the chaos, Adhikari accused Banerjee of being a dictator.