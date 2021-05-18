‘Toolkit’ 2.0: BJP Slams Congress; ‘Fake Document’, Says Latter

In yet another “toolkit” controversy, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday, 18 May, hit out at Congress, alleging that the latter wanted to tarnish the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by labelling the new strain of COVID-19 as the “Modi strain”.

The Congress, however, dubbed the allegations as fake and said that they will file a complaint of forgery against BJP chief JP Nadda and spokesperson Sambit Patra.

The BJP had cited a purported toolkit and claimed that Congress was hand in glove with “foreign Journalists”.