75+ Dead at Goa Govt Hospital: ‘Oxygen Issue Flagged for Days’

From 10 May to 13 May 2021, 75+ COVID patients died at Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), which is the largest COVID hospital in the state.

All the deaths took place between 12 am and 4 am, and it is alleged that the cause is lack of oxygen supply. The main issue behind the oxygen fluctuation is the drop in the central pipeline pressure.

Shruti Chaturvedi, one of the volunteers who flagged the shortage of oxygen at GMCH spoke to The Quint about the COVID situation in Goa. She has also filed a petition in the High Court over COVID management in the state.