Suvendu Will Stay in TMC, No Question of Joining BJP: Party Leader

On Wednesday, 2 December, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sougata Roy said that members of the party had met disgruntled party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday and resolved issues.

“An earlier decision was reinforced that he will stay in TMC, without any question of joining BJP. Suvendu will clarify whatever he wants to, via a press conference. We still have 218 MLAs and only one has quit the party,” Roy said, according to ANI.

On Tuesday, the TMC top leaders held a high-level meeting with in a bid to resolve differences within the party.

The meeting was held amongst Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee, Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay, veteran MP Sougata Roy and strategist Prashant Kishor in north Kolkata, reported IANS.