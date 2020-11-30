‘People Will Have Last Word’: Ex-TMC Min Adhikari Amid Speculation
Adhikari had resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal Cabinet recently.
In his first public meeting after resigning from the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday, 29 November, said that people will have the last word on his political career, reported The Indian Express.
Addressing an event in Purba Medinipur district, Adhikari said: “Bhimrao Ambedkar and Maulana Azad, among others, framed our Constitution. Our country’s democratic system is by the people, for the people and of the people. Therefore, people will have the last word. With their support and the responsibility, they have bestowed on me, I will serve Bengalis and Bengal as their Sevak. This is a promise I can give you.”
Adhikari had resigned from the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet where he was Transport, Irrigation and Waterways Minister. His resignation was accepted by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, however, he did not quit the party or resign as an MLA.
Since then, Adhikari is keeping his cards close to his chest, amidst speculations of him joining the BJP. On Saturday, he did not attend a meeting called by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata either.
“Doors are still open for talks with Suvendu. There should be discussions with him. I am hopeful of dialogue between Suvendu and the party leadership,” TMC MP Saugata Roy had said when asked about Adhikari’s resignation.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.