Nearly 54,000 Loudspeakers Removed From Religious Places in UP Till Date

Continuing its drive against loudspeakers, the Uttar Pradesh Police said that as many as 53,942 loudspeakers had been removed from various religious places across the state as of 7 am on Sunday, 1 May, as per the directions of the Yogi Adityanath government.

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar, said that the sound levels of nearly 60,000 sanctioned loudspeakers were regulated in the state, reported IANS.

He added,