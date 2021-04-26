TN Allows Sterlite Plant to Open for 4 Months for Oxygen Supply 

Sterlite was sealed shut in 2018 for violation of Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) norms after 13 civilians were killed during an anti-Sterlite protest.

While Sterlite said it was ready to do the needful to manufacture oxygen, the state government vehemently opposed the company’s plea, stating that reopening the plant will lead to law-and-order issues in the district.

Following this, the district collector of Thoothukudi had also conducted a public hearing in his office regarding the reopening of the plant, given the medical oxygen situation across the country. After a majority of the people present in the hearing opposed the reopening of the plant, the DC passed a resolution against Sterlite’s request.

The court is scheduled to hear the plea on Monday.

(This story was first published on The News Minute and has been republished here with permission.)