EC To Announce Dates for Presidential Election at 3 pm Today
The schedule for the presidential election is scheduled to be announced by the Election Commission (EC) of India at on Thursday, 9 June, an official release stated.
A press conference is scheduled for 3 pm by the poll panel to make the announcement.
With President Ram Nath Kovind's five-year term coming to an end on 24 July, the next president should take the oath of office by 25 July.
Under provisions inscribed under the Presidential and Vice-Presidential Elections Act, 1952, the notification announcing the electoral process of the president can be issued by the electoral body within the period of 60 days before outgoing president's date of exit.
How a President is Elected
The presidential election is organised and overseen by the EC of India.
The president of India is indirectly elected by an electoral college comprising elected members of the Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha, and all state legislative assemblies (including that of Puducherry and Delhi).
In essence, 4,120 members of legislative assemblies and 776 members of parliament elect the president.
President Kovind became the president-elect following the counting of votes held on 20 July 2017. He was administered oath by the then Chief Justice of India (CJI) Jagdish Singh Khehar, to assume office as the 14th President of India on 25 July that year.
