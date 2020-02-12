Sena Workers Protest in Cong-Ruled MP After Shivaji Statue Removed

Shiv Sena workers and other protesters blocked a section of the Chhindwara-Nagpur highway between Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to register their displeasure against the removal of a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji in Chhindwara, MP, on Wednesday, 12 February.

Rajesh Shahi, the Additional District Magistrate of Chhindwara, told ANI, “The statue was placed at the site without permission. A probe on the matter is underway.”

According to a report by the Hindi publication Patrika, the protesters managed to block traffic on the highway for up to three-and-a-half hours.