BJP Not the ‘Flag-Bearer’ of Hindutva: Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray

In a dig at his estranged cousin and MNS chief Raj Thackeray who is said to be reshaping his politics with the Hindutva agenda in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday, 9 February, said the Shiv Sena doesn't need to change the party flag to prove its Hindutva.

Uddhav Thackeray also said the BJP was not the "flag-bearer" of Hindutva.

The chief minister made these comments at a meeting of the party legislators and district presidents in Mumbai.

“I don't have to prove my Hindutva, because it is the Hindutva of late Balasaheb (Thackeray). It is pure. I have not changed the flag of my party. One man, one flag...this is decided. The world knows what our Hindutva is,” a Sena functionary quoted the CM as saying during the meeting while replying to a query on the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).