After 50 Days in Custody, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Gets Interim Bail Till 1 June

The Supreme Court on Friday, 10 May, granted interim bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal till 1 June. Kejriwal was arrested from his official residence by Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on 21 March, in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor excise policy scam.

In his plea, Kejriwal had asked the Supreme Court for bail to be granted till 4 June (when results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be announced). However, the apex court reportedly rejected his plea and directed him to surrender on June 2.

The ruling was made by a two-judge Supreme Court bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta. Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers raised slogans in celebration outside the party's Delhi office.