'INDIA Will Give Befitting Reply': Opposition Leaders Slam Kejriwal’s Arrest

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan termed Kejriwal's arrest as "vicious".

"The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is outright vicious and part of a callous plot to silence all opposition voices just ahead of the general elections. This exposes the cowardice of those who fear democratic process and calls for collective action to resist abuse of power," he posted on X.

He also addressed the media saying that, “This has come at a time when the process for the general elections has commenced. To jail all those who speak up is in no way acceptable."

“The cowardice of those who are scared of democratic norms have now come out through this act, which is extremely condemnable and warrants protests,” he added.