No Contest: Jaishankar, Derek O' Brien, and 9 Others To Become Rajya Sabha MPs

Eleven political leaders, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O' Brien, are set to be elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha.

Details: There will be no voting for six West Bengal seats, three Gujarat seats, and one Goa seat as there are no opposing candidates in those seats, according to a report by NDTV.

Yes, but: The Election Commission of India (ECI) said that elections for 10 Rajya Sabha seats will be held on 24 July, as per ANI.