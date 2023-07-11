West Bengal Panchayat Elections: TMC Takes Strong Lead, BJP a Distant Second

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has established a commanding lead in the West Bengal panchayat elections – counting for which took place on Tuesday, 11 July.
Though the counting process is still ongoing, several people were seen celebrating outside TMC offices across the state, putting colours on each other and eating sweets.
Counting of votes had started for 74,000 seats spread across the state on Tuesday morning. These include 63,229 gram panchayat seats, 9,730 panchayat samiti seats, and 928 zilla parishad seats.
The latest data from the State Election Commission showed the TMC leading in 23,198 gram panchayat seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ahead in 5,756 seats. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) was ahead in 2,048 seats, while the Congress was leading in 1,439.
The polling, which took place on Saturday, 8 July, was marred by several violent incidents. As a result, the SEC decided to hold repolling in 696 booths on Monday.
However, even Monday's polling witnessed the hurling of crude bombs in Murshidabad and lathi charge by the police in Howrah to control crowds, NDTV reported.
Paramilitary forces were also deployed outside counting centres on Tuesday, along with state police forces. Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed outside counting centres to avoid tensions.
However, the BJP claimed that the TMC is trying to "steal" the election through the alleged use of force.
"TMC goons are making desperate attempt to steal the elections by obstructing the counting agents and candidates of the BJP and other opposition political parties from entering counting centres," BJP leader and Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari told ness agency PTI.
"They are being restricted from going towards the venue, and bombs are being hurled to intimidate counting agents," he further added.
Why Are the WB Panchayat Polls So Significant?
The elections are of immense significance as they will serve as a litmus test to gauge the mood of the public ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Further, success in the panchayat polls will help parties mobilise voters at the grassroots level in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections.
Hence, all the major political parties in West Bengal – the TMC, BJP, Congress, and the Left – have been pouring in considerable resources for a verdict in their favour.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)